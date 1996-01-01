25. Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stationary particle of charge +3.25 μC is located at the origin of an XY plane. The position of the second particle of charge -4.40 μC changes from (x,y) = (-8.50 cm, 0 cm) to (x,y) = (10.0 cm, 12.5 cm). Calculate the work done by the electric force on the second particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-0.00965 J
B
-0.710 J
C
+0.710 J
D
+0.00965 J
E
+0.942 J
F
-0.942 J