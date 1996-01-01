29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aiming to determine how the magnetic field of a perfect toroid having 300 turns varies with distance from the torus center, an electronic circuit engineer sends a 6.00 A current into the toroidal coil. The toroid's internal and external diameters are 16.0 cm and 26.0 cm, respectively. Find the magnetic field magnitude measured by the engineer at i) 6.0 cm, ii) 10.0 cm, and iii) 15.0 cm from the toroid's central axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) B = 0 T
ii) B = 0 T
iii) B = 0 T
B
i) B = 0 T
ii) B = 0 T
iii) B = 3.60 × 10-3 T
C
i) B = 3.60 × 10-3 T
ii) B = 0 T
iii) B = 3.60 × 10-3 T
D
i) B = 0 T
ii) B = 3.60 × 10-3 T
iii) B = 0 T