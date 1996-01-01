25. Electric Potential
Equipotential Surfaces
25. Electric Potential Equipotential Surfaces
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hollowed conducting sphere of radius ro and charge +q is used to house a solid conducting sphere of radius ri carrying a charge -q. Insulating supports are used to maintain the inner sphere in place. Derive an expression for Vio, the potential of the solid sphere relative to the hollowed sphere. Take electric potential to be zero at infinity.
A hollowed conducting sphere of radius ro and charge +q is used to house a solid conducting sphere of radius ri carrying a charge -q. Insulating supports are used to maintain the inner sphere in place. Derive an expression for Vio, the potential of the solid sphere relative to the hollowed sphere. Take electric potential to be zero at infinity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
kq(1/ro - 1/ri)
C
kq(1/ro)
D
-kq(1/ri)
E
kq(1/ri)
F
-kq(1/ro)