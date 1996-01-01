13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two tiny balls affixed to the ends of a uniform bar. The balls can be thought of as point masses and have masses of 0.300 kg each, whereas the bar is 2.00 m long and has a mass of 4.00 kg. Find the combination's moment of inertia around an axis that passes through the middle of the bar and is perpendicular to it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.93 kg m2
B
1.93 kg m2
C
3.93 kg m2
D
4.93 kg m2