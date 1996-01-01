2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Zeppelin balloonist, moving up with a uniform speed of 10.0 m/s, drops a bag of small rocks at an instant when the balloon is 50.0 m above the ground. What is the maximum height above the ground that the bag attains? (After the bag is dropped, it is under free fall.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
55.1 m
B
45.1 m
C
35.1 m
D
25.1 m