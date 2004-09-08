6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25.0 kg unloaded sleigh is initially at rest on a horizontal frictionless ice surface. The initial position is the origin (x = 0). A worker applies a force parallel to the x-axis of 80.0 N at t = 0 on the sleigh. The force is withdrawn at t = 2.50 s. Determine the speed and position of the sleigh at t = 2.50 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
speed = 8.00 m/s; position = 20.0 m
B
speed = 18.3 m/s; position = 22.8 m
C
speed = 24.5 m/s; position = 30.6 m
D
speed = 24.5 m/s; position = 61.3 m
E
speed = 18.3 m/s; position = 45.8 m
F
speed = 8.00 m/s; position = 10.0 m