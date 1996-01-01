32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The polarized light of a laser diode passes through two polarizers, P1 and P2. Polarizer P1 has its transmission axis along the y-axis, while the transmission axis of the second polarizer forms an angle Φ with respect to the y-axis. The incident light, of initial intensity Ii, is polarized along the y-axis. Calculate Φ if the transmitted light intensity at position M is Ii/8.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Φ = 60.00°
B
Φ = 69.30°
C
Φ = 75.52°
D
Φ = 82.20°