The polarized light of a laser diode passes through two polarizers, P 1 and P 2 . Polarizer P 1 has its transmission axis along the y-axis, while the transmission axis of the second polarizer forms an angle Φ with respect to the y-axis. The incident light, of initial intensity I i , is polarized along the y-axis. Calculate Φ if the transmitted light intensity at position M is I i /8.