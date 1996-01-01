33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are inspecting a jewel with a magnifier. The magnifier is built using a thin lens with a focal length of 4.0 cm. If the jewel is placed at the focal length of the lens, determine the angular magnification of the magnifier. Assume that your nearest point is 28 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7
B
14
C
32
D
112