18. Waves & Sound
Beats
18. Waves & Sound Beats
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two violinists are tuning their equipment to simultaneously play a note of wavelength 773 mm. However, one piece of equipment produces a note of wavelength 767 mm, which is different from the desired wavelength. Determine the beat frequency an observer will detect from the two pieces of equipment played together.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
891 Hz
B
57.1 Hz
C
5.72 × 104 Hz
D
3.47 Hz
E
6.03 Hz