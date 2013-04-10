3. Vectors
Adding Vectors Graphically
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
To describe a vector, we need both its magnitude and its direction. Determine the magnitude and direction of the resultant vector C when C = A + B using the graphical method (geometry and trigonometry).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4, 28.5°
B
10, 13.4°
C
4.29, 56.5°
D
2.83, 45°