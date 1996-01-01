2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Montgolfier balloonist, moving up with a uniform speed of 10.0 m/s, drops a bag of stones at an instant when the balloon is 50.0 m above the ground. What is the speed and position of the bag at 0.50 s after its release? After the bag is dropped, it is under free fall.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 m/s and 23.8 m above the ground
B
3.1 m/s and 33.8 m above the ground
C
4.1 m/s and 43.8 m above the ground
D
5.1 m/s and 53.8 m above the ground