24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The assembly of two charges below contribute to the electric field at point p in the image. Calculate the electric field at point p, giving the result using components.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-11.3 i + 0.402 j) kN/C
B
(-16.9 j + 8.87 j) kN/C
C
(- 16.9 i + 0.402 j) kN/C
D
(-11.3 i + 8.87 j) kN/C