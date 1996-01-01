Intro to Energy Types Practice Problems
An adult grasshopper can jump to a height of about 50 cm. i) What is the increase in the gravitational potential energy for a 0.25 g grasshopper in such a situation and ii) what is the origin of this energy?
A 2.5 g ball is fired upward using a spring-loaded toy gun. The ball goes only 5 m above its initial position. How high can a 10 g ball be launched by a toy gun having the same potential energy as the spring?
A 5-g ping pong is fired straight up using the elastic energy that has been stored in the rubber band of a slingshot. At a height of 10 meters above the release position, the speed of the ball is zero. How much potential energy is contained in the rubber band?
A Cirque artist needs to swing across a river using a 15-meter rope attached to a bridge. Initially, the rope makes an angle of 60° with the vertical, and the artist swings down before rising to meet a colleague on the bank of the river. When he reaches the other bank, his rope makes a 25° angle with the vertical. Calculate the artist's speed just before he releases the rope and is caught by his colleague.