Electric Potential Energy Practice Problems
A point charge q = -2.80 μC has a fixed position. A tiny ball of mass 8.00 g is charged Q = -6.20 μC and shot toward the point charge. When the ball is 75 cm from the point charge, its speed is 17.0 m/s. What is the speed of the ball when it is 35 cm from the point charge? Treat the ball as a point charge and ignore weight.
In an attempt to merge two hydrogen ions into a single atom, the separation of the ions is changed slowly from 1.1 × 10-11 m to 2.0 × 10-15 m. a) Calculate the work done in changing the separation. b) The ions slip from rest and start moving away from each other. What's their speed when the separation is 1.1 × 10-11 m?
Two electrons have a separation of 1.20 nm. They are both released simultaneously such that they are free to move. Determine the greatest acceleration and specify when it is observed.
A linear particle accelerator accelerates two hydrogen ions to equal speeds toward each other. If the speed at infinite separation is 6.2 × 105 m/s, determine the greatest electric force the two ions will exert on each other.
A thin, straight metal rod is bent to form a shape as shown below. The metal rod is uniformly charged with a linear charge density of λ. Determine the electric potential at point O.
There are two point charges on the y-axis. One has a charge of -3.0 μC and is located 4.0 cm above the origin. The other has a charge of +5.0 μC and is located 7.0 cm above the origin. A third point charge with charge +4.0 μC is placed on the x-axis at a distance of 6.0 cm in the positive direction of the x-axis from the origin. What is the potential energy of this group of charges?
There are two charged particles on the x-axis. One has a charge of -5.0 nC and is located 2.0 cm to the right of the origin. The other has a charge of +10.0 nC and is located 5.0 cm to the right of the origin. What is the electric potential energy of the two charged particles?
Two-point charges are placed on the x-axis. The first charge is +2.0 μC and is located 4.0 cm to the right of the origin. The second charge is -3.0 μC and is located 8.0 cm to the right of the origin. A third point charge is placed on the positive y-axis at a distance of 6.0 cm from the origin. What is the charge of the third point charge if the electric potential energy of the three charged particles is zero?
Consider a hollow cylindrical shell constructed from PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) plastic. The shell has a length L and a diameter D. This shell carries a total charge Q, distributed uniformly along the entire cylinder length. Determine the electric potential at the central point within this cylindrical shell.