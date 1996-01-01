- 0. Math Review(0)
Density: Videos & Practice Problems
Density Practice Problems
A viscous fluid is flowing through a 25.0 cm long pipe with a radius of 2.6 cm. The pressure of the fluid drops to 250 Pa along its length. Determine i) the average fluid velocity and ii) the volume flow rate in l/min through the pipe. The coefficient of viscosity of the fluid is 2.50 × 10-3 Pa•s.
In a microfluidics experiment, a viscous liquid flows steadily through a horizontal duct. The duct has a non-uniform cross-section, its diameter decreases from 1.0 cm at point "A" to 0.5 cm at point "B". The liquid experiences a 500 Pa/m pressure gradient as it travels through point A. Determine the liquid's pressure gradient as it travels through point B.
An 8-meter-wide and 16-meter-long water retention structure has varying depths. The shallow end is 2 meters deep, while the deep end reaches 5 meters (rises linearly). Determine the mass of the water contained in the structure.
A solid copper cube of length 4.6 m is moved from the surface of Venus into space. Calculate the change in length (in μm) of the cube. The pressure at the surface of Venus is 93 atm.
Water at a temperature of 30 °C is transported through a horizontal pipe that is 50 m long and has a diameter of 5.0 cm, flowing at a speed of 2.0 m/s. The water then exits the pipe into the air and falls into an artificial lake. Calculate the pressure difference between the water's entry pressure and the ambient atmospheric pressure. The viscosity of water at 30 °C is 0.7972 mPa•s
A cubical water reservoir of side L is located on the roof of a building. The reservoir has developed a leak at a distance h from the roof's ground. Water is leaking from a small opening. The horizontal distance between the opening and the position where the water hits the ground is d. The water in the reservoir is constantly replenished by a pump to maintain a constant level at a distance of L from the roof's ground. Note that if the leak were at the bottom of the reservoir, the horizontal distance d would approach zero. The situation would be the same if the leak were at the top of the reservoir; the horizontal distance d would approach zero. Determine the expression for the flow speed v at which water exits the opening.
A chemical manufacturing plant uses a large, vertical, cylindrical reservoir to store oil. The diameter of the reservoir is D. The reservoir has a small opening with a diameter of d situated at a distance of L under the surface, which is used to extract the oil. Write the expression of the oil volume flow rate through the opening.
A suitcase has dimensions of 75 cm x 28 cm x 51 cm. It is loaded with silver bars. What is its mass? Assume that the density of silver is 1.1 × 104 kg/m3.
A chemist is experimenting in his laboratory. He measures that a conical flask has a mass of 60 g when it's empty and weighs about 110 g after being completely filled up with water. When he fills it up using another liquid instead, it weighs around 160 g. What would be the specific gravity for this new liquid?
The core of Mercury can be divided into three parts. These are its inner core, its mantle, and its crust. Each of these parts can be assumed to have constant densities, as given in the table below. Using the data, calculate the average density of Mercury.
A biophysicist is trying to calculate the percentage of bones in the body of a tuna fish. On land, the tuna weighs 790 kg. When submerged in water, its apparent weight is 15 kg. Assuming the volume of the "swim bladder" of the tuna while submerged in water is 3.9 × 10-2 m3, what would be the calculated value of the bone percentage by the biophysicist if he uses the formula 680/ SG - 620 for his calculation? (Where SG is the specific gravity of the tuna fish.)