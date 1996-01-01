A cubical water reservoir of side L is located on the roof of a building. The reservoir has developed a leak at a distance h from the roof's ground. Water is leaking from a small opening. The horizontal distance between the opening and the position where the water hits the ground is d. The water in the reservoir is constantly replenished by a pump to maintain a constant level at a distance of L from the roof's ground. Note that if the leak were at the bottom of the reservoir, the horizontal distance d would approach zero. The situation would be the same if the leak were at the top of the reservoir; the horizontal distance d would approach zero. Determine the expression for the flow speed v at which water exits the opening.