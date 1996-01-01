Mirror Equation Practice Problems
You hold a 5 cm tall bolt in front of a mirror. You observe a upright image located behind the mirror that is 2.5 cm tall in length. The distance between the image and object is 90 cm. Determine what the mirror's focal length will be.
Imagine a mirror is covered with a plano-concave glass, as shown in the figure below. The mirror and the curved surface of the glass both have the same radius of curvature. Consider a sphere, that is modeled like a point object, is placed outside the glass. Determine what the image distance formed by the mirror will be when measured from the mirror's surface.
A dressing room contains two nearly parallel mirrors separated by a distance of 4.0 m. A person stands 1.5 m away from the front of the mirror to view their reflection. Their back side reflects from the other mirror behind them so they can view it in mirror located in front of them. Therefore, they are able to first see their front side and then their backside reflection. Ideally, the parallel mirrors will produce one image only. Nevertheless, we can still model these particular mirrors to be parallel for the case of this problem. Determine what the distance between the person and their backside image will be.
A person doing their daily facial routine applying products on their face would like to view a reflection of their face that is magnified by 1.6 when their face is located 2.0 cm away from the mirror. Specify if the mirror used is convex or concave and determine what the mirror's focal length will be.
A student would to measure the radius of curvature for a concave lens. The lens being studied does not transmit 100% of the light falling on it. Since light is reflecting from one side of the lens, a student is therefore able to treat the lens like a convex mirror. The student uses a square ring that is located 5.6 cm in front of the lens as an object. The student looks through the center of the square and places a ruler behind the lens in order to measure the size of the virtual image that is produced. The student determines that the magnification of the image is 0.052. Determine what the magnitude of the radius of curvature of this particular lens will be.
A burning gas lighter is located 1.50 m away from a projector screen. A geometric optics student selects a lens that has a focal length of 0.200 m to focus light from the gas lighter onto the projector screen. What are the distance(s) of this particular lens from the gas lighter that will lead to the formation of a sharper image produced on the projector's screen? Specify if the image is erect or inverted.
A concave spherical mirror of radius R is held in a transparent liquid medium of refractive index n. Calculate the focal length of the mirror in the liquid medium.
A grasshopper of height 1.0 cm sits at 14.0 cm on the left side of a concave spherical mirror. The magnitude of the radius of curvature for the mirror is 20.0 cm. Find (i) the position and (ii) the size of the grasshopper image. iii) Specify the characteristics of the image.
A scale model car is placed 15.0 cm to the left of the center of a reflective sphere. The radius of the sphere is 8.0 cm. i) Determine where the car image is located. ii) Calculate the magnification factor, m.
During a shot put competition, an athlete maintains the shot, a metal spherical ball of 12.0 cm in diameter, 20.0 cm from a cup placed on the bench. Determine the position of the cup's image with respect to the surface of the ball facing the cup.
A very small round object is placed 3.0 cm away from a concave dentist's mirror with a radius of curvature of 9.0 cm. Find the image distance from the mirror vertex. Is that image virtual?
A student would like to get a virtual image three times larger than the size of a penny. The student placed the penny 5 cm away from a concave mirror with a focal length of f. What should be the focal length, and the radius of curvature of the mirror in order to satisfy the student requirements?