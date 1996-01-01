Total Internal Reflection Practice Problems
Depicted in the following diagram is a rectangular vessel filled with a certain type of oil (n=1.40). A beam of light originates 25 cm away from side A of the vessel and penetrates the oil at a position w cm distant from side A. The material of the vessel's walls can be disregarded for this problem. Determine the smallest possible value of w that allows the light beam to traverse through side B of the vessel and exit into the open air.
Engineers are in the process of developing a novel optical fiber tailored for high-power laser operations. The fiber's core is composed of chalcogenide glass (with an index of refraction of 2.40) while its cladding is made from a new type of glass (possessing an index of refraction of 2.20). What would be the cone of acceptance for this cutting-edge optical fiber, presuming the fiber can be accurately modeled as a cylindrical structure with a flat entrance surface?
An infrared semiconductor laser used in data transmission emits light into a silicon optical fiber. Silicon, the core of the fiber, has an index of refraction of 3.42. The cladding material of the fiber is silicon dioxide, with an index of refraction of 1.44. Determine the maximum angle at which the light can strike the silicon-silicon dioxide interface and still be totally internally reflected.