11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two trucks are moving toward a roundabout. A 2200 kg loaded truck has a speed of 8.60 m/s from north to south. The other truck has a mass of 1980 kg and is headed from east to west with a speed of 19.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total momentum. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An SUV and a truck are approaching a crossroad. The SUV has a mass of 1760 Kg and is headed from north to south at 18.6 m/s. The 2500 kg truck is moving from west to east. with a speed of 11.5 m/s. Determine the x- and y- components of the total momentum of this system. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.