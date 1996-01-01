Intro to Current Practice Problems
Find the units of the product of L and C, where L represents the inductance of an inductor and C represents the capacitance of a capacitor.
During a 30-minute gaming session, an LED screen uses a power supply with a steady current of 5 A. Over this gaming duration, what amount of electric charge flows through the wire?
An electric car draws a current of 15.0 A from its battery. Over the duration of 1 hour, determine the number of electrons that have flowed from the battery to power the car.
An electronics enthusiast designs a custom circuit board and uses a gold wire with a square cross-section measuring 4.0 mm on each side. The wire is capable of conducting a current of 3.0 A. Compute both the current density and the electron drift speed for this wire.
A power transmission cable made of copper consists of three segments with varying radii. Segments A and C have the same radius of 5.0 cm and are thrice that of segment B as shown below. The current passing through segment A is 1000 A. Calculate the current density J in each of these three segments.
You've installed an electric fence around your farm to protect your crops from wildlife. The fence generates a pulse of electric current with a magnitude of 10 kA for 5 μs. How much charge is delivered by the fence during one pulse?
A bicycle owner wants to electroplate the handlebars with 0.4 g of nickel using a solution with singly charged nickel ions. In mA, how much current is needed to complete the electroplating process in 3.0 hours?
In a neuron, sodium (Na+) ions are important for generating action potentials. A 0.35-nm-diameter sodium ion channel carries a current of 2.4 pA. How many sodium ions pass through if the ion channel opens for 1.5 ms?
A portable Bluetooth speaker with a 20 Ah battery can supply a constant current of 2 A for 10 hours before it becomes completely discharged. Determine the amount of charge that leaves the battery when the speaker is used continuously until it runs out of charge.
A Scanning Electron Microscope generates an electron beam that carries a current of 60 μA. The beam scans the surface of a sample, allowing the user to see minute details on the specimen. How many electrons strike the sample every second?