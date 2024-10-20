A scientist is observing a distant star that is moving toward the Earth at a relative speed of 300 km/s. The star emits light at a wavelength of 500 nm, which is characteristic of a particular element in the star's atmosphere. (i) What is the shift in wavelength of the 500-nm light as observed from Earth? (ii) Is this a redshift or a blueshift? (iii) If the star is currently 4.0 million light-years away, how long will it take for the star to collide with Earth, ignoring the expansion of the universe?