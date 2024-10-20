A geothermal power plant operates using a Stirling cycle, as shown in the figure. The working fluid is a monatomic gas, and the cycle involves four processes: isothermal expansion at a high temperature using geothermal heat (process 1-2), isochoric cooling from a high temperature to a lower temperature (process 2-3), isothermal compression at a lower temperature using ambient cooling (process 3-4), and isochoric heating from the lower temperature back to the higher temperature using geothermal energy (process 4-1). Determine the efficiency of the cycle in terms of the given temperatures and volumes, and compare it to the Carnot efficiency.