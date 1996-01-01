Intro to Waves Practice Problems

A student builds a tunable stringed musical instrument using a fishing line of mass 6 g and length 60 cm. The fishing line slides through a tuning peg that allows the student to adjust the tension. The developed instrument was tested in a room where the speed of sound is 344 m/s. The student adjusts the tension so that when it vibrates in its second overtone, it produces sound with a wavelength of 0.63 m. i) Determine the tension in the fishing line in order to vibrate in the second overtone. ii) Determine the frequency of the sound produced by this line in its fundamental mode of vibration.