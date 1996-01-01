Sound Intensity Practice Problems
A technician is seated at 2.0 m from a speaker. A member of the congregation sits 10.0 m from the speaker. Calculate the difference in sound intensity levels as heard by the technician and congregant.
The threshold of hearing is defined using a reference frequency of 1000 Hz for a pure sine wave. The sound pressure amplitude at the threshold of hearing is defined by a pressure of 2.0 × 10-5 Pa. Determine the intensity at the threshhold of hearing.
Building structures such as walls and ventilators play an important role in separating the inside from the outside. Interior sounds are blocked from moving out and vice versa using absorption and reflection. If a theater reduces its interior sound intensity by 75%, determine the change in sound intensity level (in dB).
A gathering hall is designed to filter noise from traveling outside by absorbing it. Suppose the walls of the hall decrease the sound intensity level by 25 dB. Determine the fraction by which the walls lower the sound intensity in W/m2.
An alarm emits sound waves at a frequency of 520 Hz. The air has a temperature of 17.8° C. The wave has an amplitude of 6.00 × 10-3 mm. What is the pressure amplitude of this wave (in Pa)?
A television set is located on a table 10.0 m away from you. It is playing music. You hear the music at an average of 15.0 dB. At what position measured from the TV set will you hear the music at a sound level of 30 dB?
Why would it be possible to determine the multiplication factor for the sound intensity that increases the sound intensity level by 22.0 dB without knowing the initial sound intensity? What is the numerical value of the factor?
Sound is recorded by a microphone using the vibrations caused by the sound on a diaphragm. If a microphone has a diaphragm diameter of 12.7 mm, how much energy does a singer singing at 90 dB supply to the diaphragm?
You're attending a concert and you're curious about the power of the loudspeakers being used. The main loudspeaker, installed on a tower on the stage, is designed to project 82% of its acoustic energy toward the audience, and 18% toward the backstage area. While standing 2.3 meters in front of and 1.2 meters below the loudspeaker, you measure a sound intensity level of 92 dB. Calculate the power output of the loudspeaker.