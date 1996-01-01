Standing Sound Waves Practice Problems
A musical note having a fundamental frequency of 300 Hz is played by blowing air into an open-ended bamboo wind instrument. Find the new fundamental frequency (f1, new) if one end is closed with the hand.
An open-ended tube producing a second harmonic frequency of 380 Hz is suddenly closed at one end. Calculate the first harmonic wavelength (λ) of the stopped tube.
A musical instrument consisting of a long metallic conduit has both ends open. The instrument produces a first harmonic frequency of 250 Hz. Find the length (L) of the conduit.
A plumber whistles into the right open end of a metal tube of length 3 m and generates standing waves. Draw a diagram showing the locations of the displacement nodes and antinodes along the tube for the fundamental and first overtone. The left end of the tube is closed.
A woodwind player generates standing waves in a 32-cm flute. The resonating air column is open at both ends. Draw a diagram showing the locations of the displacement nodes and antinodes along the flute for the first and second harmonic.