Glycoconjugates

in this video, we're going to distinguish between a linked and unlinked glycoprotein. And so, really, we're just going to talk about the idea of how exactly are the illegals, Sacha ride portions of glycoprotein linked to their proteins. And so it's important to note that glycoprotein will form Glick ascetic bonds between a sugars and America carbon and the amino acid residues are group and not the amino acids backbone. And so, really, the A Lego sack, a ride portion of a glycoprotein can be linked to the protein and one of two ways. The first way is through an O linked like acidic linkage. And the second way is through an N linked like acidic linkage. Now the O link like ascetic linkage is gonna form with the oxygen atom of ah hydroxyl group of either a searing or a three inning amino acid residues are group, and of course, the end link like acidic linkage is gonna form with an AM I nitrogen atom of an A spare jean amino acid residues are group. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you owe linked glycoprotein. Notice that we have a carbohydrate right here and it's an American. Carbon is right here forming a co Vaillant bond with the oxygen atom of a Syrians are group and notice. Over here we have another carbohydrate who's an American carbon again is forming a co violent linkage with the oxygen atom of the our group of ah three and nine amino acid residue. And so again, uh, this is just one of two thes air to potential ways that, uh, carbohydrates can be linked to their proteins through OGE like a oh linked like ascetic linkages. Now notice Over here on the far right, we're showing you and linked glycoprotein and so we can we have our carbohydrate right here and notice that it's an America Carbon is forming a co violent bond with the nitrogen atom of the AM I'd that's present in a spare genes are group. And so again, the main take away here is that the carbo hydrates, uh that are found in glycoprotein are going to be linked to the proteins via the are groups of either a searing or a three inning amino acid residues are group using an old linked leg acidic linkage Or through, uh, the our group oven, a spare jean amino acid residue with an end linked Gleick. Acidic linkage. And so this year concludes our lesson on the difference between a linked and unlinked like oh, proteins. And as we move forward in our course will be able to apply some of our practice problems. Eso I'll see you guys in our next video.

