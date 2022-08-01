Glycoconjugates

All right, So in this video, we're going to introduce, like, oh, congregates. So what exactly are Glencoe congregates? Well, glycol congregates are just Allah go sacha rides or small sugars that air conjugated or co violently linked to another chemical species That is not a carbohydrate. So, for instance, either a lipid or a protein. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that this blue structure that we see here is definitely a carbo hydrate. And so this is what the glycoprotein fixes referring to and like Oh, congregates But then noticed that this carbohydrate is cove intently attached to this. Why group over here and we're defining this. Why group as just a non carbohydrate molecule. So it's anything but a carbohydrate. So, for instance, it could be a lipid, or it could be a protein. And so this why group is what the conjugate portion of the word like oh, conjugate is referring to now the illegal sacha ride. Portions of Glencoe congregates are very heterogeneous. And so, by heterogeneous, what we mean is that they're made up of mawr than one type of sugar. And so if we take a look down below at this Allah Go sacha ride, notice that we have more than one type of sugar in there. We've got some green ones. We've got some blue ones in here and we've got red and other colors as well. And so you can see that we have different types of sugars and the Lego sack ride portions. And so if this were instead of heterogeneous, if it were homogeneous, What that would mean is that all of them the home apart means all the same. And so this means that all of these would be like a green color, for instance, because they were all the same. But again, the illegal sack right portions are not homogeneous. They are heterogeneous, meaning different sugars. Now it's also important to note that all ago sacha rides, they have the ability so they can show directionality. They don't have to show directionality, but they can. And so the way that they show directionality is by having one end of the illegal sacha ride that is chemically different than the other end. And so this can be done with having a non reducing and on one end of the illegal sacha ride and a reducing and on the other end of the illegal sacha ride. And so if we zoom in on this region of the illegal Sacha right down below Here, uh, notice that this end of the AHL ago sack ride does not have a free and America carbon. In fact, this is not an an America carbon because it's on Lee Bonded Toe one oxygen atom and an American carbons are always bonded to two oxygen atoms. And so because this is not a free and America carbon on this end, that makes this a non reducing end. Now, on the other hand, if we zoom in on this end of the illegal sack ride over here, notice that on this end we do have an an American carbon that is bonded to two oxygen atoms the ring oxygen and the hydroxyl group oxygen. And so this an American carbon is a free and America carbon forming a Hemi ass it'll group, and so that makes it a reducing end. And so you can see that there is some directionality here. There's the non reducing end of the sugar and then there is the reducing end of the sugar. And so, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about two very specific types of Glencoe congregates, Glencoe, lipids and glycoprotein. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts