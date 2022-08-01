Glycoconjugates

So in this video we're going to introduce the simple idea of AIG like, Oh, lipid. And so a glucose lipid is just a hybrid molecule. So it's a combination of two different types of molecules. The first is going to be a lipid molecule, and the second is going to be, uh, carbohydrates or small sugars. And so Glencoe eyes the prefix, referring to sugars. And, of course, lipids are referring to lipids. And so, like a lipids or hybrid molecules made up of Lipids Cove, intently linked or CO. Violently attached to small sugars. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we do have this Allah Go sacha ride right here. And notice that the Al ago sacha ride is quite heterogeneous. So it's made up of many different types of, uh, Manu Sacharow units and notice that the illegal sack right is co violently attached to a lipid here. And that is what makes, uh, this Glencoe lipid. And so we will be talking Maura about Glencoe lipids throughout our course, especially when we're talking about bio signaling later in our course. And we will also talk a lot more about lipids later in our course, when we're focusing on lipids as well. But for now, this is the conclusion to our simple idea of Glencoe lipids. And we will see you in our next video when we talk about like, oh, proteins.

