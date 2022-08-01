Glycoconjugates

in this video, we're going to introduce the relatively simple idea of a glycoprotein, and so you may have already guessed. But a glycoprotein is just another hybrid molecules, so it's a combination of two molecules. It's made up mostly of a protein, and that protein is going to be co violently linked to a relatively small Allah Go sacha ride or a relatively small sugar. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here, notice that this big circle that we see right here represents a protein and then you can see over here we have an AHL ago, Sacha ride and our Allah Go Sacha ride notice is very heterogeneous, meaning it's made up of many different types of sugar units. And then if we co violently attached the protein to the A league Oh, Sacha, right. We could get the structure over here, which is the Glencoe protein now glycoprotein Xas. We'll see moving forward throughout our course, they're gonna be found inside of cells. They'll be found on the outside of cells and the extra cellular matrix and on the outer surface of the plasma membranes of cells as well. Now it turned out that antibodies are actually glycoprotein as well. And so notice over here on the far left, we have the same image of antibodies that we had in our previous lesson video. So notice that what we have here is identical. And so really, the only thing that's different between this image that you see here and, uh, the image that we had in our previous lesson videos is this region that's coming off here from the stem of the antibody. And so notice that these are Allah go Sacha rides coming off of the stem. And so the Allah go Sacha rides can also help to create a lot of diversity with the antibodies and that can also help change their functions and whatnot as well. And again, we'll be talking about Glencoe congregates like like a lipids and lipoproteins throughout our core. So it's good to get these introductions out of the way. And so, in our next video, we're gonna talk about how exactly are proteins linked to the al ego Sacha ride? Uh, portions. And so I'll see you guys in the next video

