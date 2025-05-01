Select the best option that fills in the blanks appropriately in the order of their appearance.

The left graph depicts an energy diagram for the '_____________' model of enzyme-substrate specificity, whereas the right diagram depicts an energy diagram for the modern '_____________' model. In the lock & key model, the enzyme binds tightly and precisely to the '_____________.' In the induced fit model, the enzyme binds weakly to the '_____________' and then changes conformation to bind tightly to the '_____________.'