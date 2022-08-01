Omega-3 Fatty Acids

in this video, we're going to introduce and begin our lesson on omega fatty acids. And so before we start, I want to point out this alternate version of our original lipid map, which is really only here to remind us that we're still talking about fatty acids here in this lesson. And we have not yet moved on from talking about fatty acids and also just as a reminder. We're not going to talk about the Isa Perrin lipids over here until after we finished talking about all of the fatty acids and the fatty acid based lipids. And so again, omega fatty acids air just a type of fatty acid. And omega is a Greek symbol that looks like this, and so omega fatty acids. All they really are are just unsaturated fatty acids that are classified by the first double bond but numbering from the omega carbon and so, typically with fatty acids, we number the fatty acid carbon atoms starting from the carb oxalic acid carbon, and we give this the lowest number and we number around this way. However, when it comes to omega fatty acids, we number the carbon atoms from the Omega Carbon which is again the last carbon atom here. And so, with omega carbon atoms, we number the carbon atoms in the opposite way. Now, this omega naming system and numbering system is really used to highlight biologically relevant features and differences, such as biologically relevant double bonds. And so moving forward, we're going to talk about very specific omega fatty acids, uh, specifically the omega three fatty acids. And so we'll talk about those in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there.

