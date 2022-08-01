cAMP & PKA Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to order each of the steps in the activation of Peak A by numbering them one through four and notice the first step is already numbered for you, starting immediately after a dental it cyclists activation. And so notice that immediately after a dental it cyclist activation were told that the very first step here is that site of Solich Cmte. Concentration increases. And so what we need to do is number each of these other three steps that we see down below in the proper order, using numbers 23 and four. And so, of course, immediately after a dental it cyclist activation after cited Solich cm concentration increases. The next thing that's going to happen is that C. Amp is going to be able to act as an Alice Terek activator. To peek a and so to see aunt molecules will bind to each of the peak a regulatory sub units where we know that there are two regulatory sub units. So really, there are four total cmte molecules needed toe regulate the peak a sub units, and so this event here will be the second event to take place. And then after these, uh, see aunt molecules bind to the regulatory sub units. The next event is that the regulatory sub units of the PKK need to disassociate from the catalytic sub units so that the catalytic subunits can be released in their active forms. And so what we're saying here is that see, here is going to be the third event that occurs immediately after this. And then, of course, last but not least, what we have is the last step. Step four is right here, which is that the free catalytic subunits that were released can then Foss for late proteins on their serene and three any residues. And so we could go ahead and label this as Step four. And so, really, this is the answer to this practice problem, and I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts