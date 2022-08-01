cAMP & PKA

So now that we've talked about the production of C AMP and the activation of Peak A in this video, we're going to introduce the inactivation of the secondary messenger molecule C amp and the inactivation of the enzyme peek A And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the G t p Ace activity of the G protein Alfa sub unit is ultimately what is going to inactivate or terminate The GPC are signaling pathway to help reset that entire pathway. But what we did not get to mention in our previous lesson videos is that there are also two other events that also allow for the termination of the GPC are signaling pathway. And those two events are going to be the inactivation of C amp and the inactivation of PK. And so we've separated out these two events into event number one and event number two down below and noticed that these events are also, uh, correspond with the events that you see down below, labeled one and two. And so again, the first event here is going to be the inactivation of C AMP and so see amps. Signaling effect can actually be turned off by decreasing the concentration of C AMP within the cell and the cell can decrease its concentration of C AMP using the enzyme known as C AMP phosphate O dia stories and so see AMP. Foss phone. Oh di s a raise is an enzyme that is going to convert the secondary messenger molecule C amp into its non cyclic version a. M p. And so notice that the really difference between, uh, the real difference between C. AMP and A MP is the sea here that is not present in a MP and so recall that the C represents cyclic and really, that's all that's changing with a MP, and we'll be able to see that down below in our image. But the biggest thing to note is that this a MP actually does not activate PK A. Like what? See amp does. And so it's actually a big deal to convert CM into a MP. And of course, this by converting CM into a MP that's going to decrease CM concentration and helped turn off the signal and essentially help terminate the GPC are signaling pathway. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice again. Up here at the top left, we have a little reminder of our stimulatory. GPC are signaling pathway, so we know that the hormone extra cellular, like an epinephrine or adrenaline, will bind to the beta agin ergic. GPC are causing a confirmation all shift that promotes GTP replacement of G, d. P. And that is going to allow the dissociation of the G protein Alfa sub unit to diffuse and activate the A dental it cyclists, defector enzyme and that will convert its substrate. A teepee into see AMP. And then, of course, of a c amp here is going to promote, uh, the cell response like we talked about in our previous lesson video. But if we want to turn off this effect, if we want to turn off the signaling pathway and reset the pathway, then we need to get rid of some of the CME and decrease the concentration within the cell to turn off the pathway. And so that's exactly where CM Foster Diocese race comes into play because it converts the see Aunt molecule over here, the cyclic version of the phosphate group here into a M P, which we have over here. And and most important, part about a MP is that it's phosphate group is not going to be in the cyclic version. And so it's going to look like this so we could go ahead and label that as the phosphate group and so notice that it is not cyclic over here, whereas over here it is cyclic. And so a MP is not able to regulate PK A. Like what See amp. Is usually able to do and so see and foster Diocese Race is able to again help turn off the entire signaling pathway now moving on to step number two, which is again going to be the inactivation of Peak A. On the other hand, uh, notice that PKS activity is going to be reversed by searing 3 phosphate ASIS. And so phosphate taste is, you might recall from our previous lesson. Videos are pretty much enzymes that are the opposite of kindnesses, and so Syrian three named phosphate cases are going to remove phosphate groups from their substrates instead of add phosphate groups to their substrates like what? Kindnesses dio. So if we take a look at our image down below what you can see is that normally see amp would bind to the regulatory sub units of PKK, which is again this is the inactive form of PK over here. And when the CME binds to the regulatory sub units, it would release the catalytic Lee active, uh, PK sub units here, which we can label these as active and then these catalytic lee active PK sub units, because their kindness is they can fuss for late enzyme substrates and that will lead to the cell response. But of course, even with the activity of CME Foster Diaries and even by, uh, cleaving the GTP in the G protein, uh, that is not going to remove the phosphate groups that are on these enzymes. And so if we really want to reset the pathway and turn off the signaling pathway, then we need a way to remove the phosphate groups. And that's exactly where the Syrian three and in phosphate taste is come into play. And so over here and step number two, what you could see is that the foster taste is will remove the phosphate groups that the PK added to its targets. And so that is going to help revert back the entire process and help to reset the entire pathway, essentially helping to inactivate Peek a further and so really, this here concludes our introduction to the inactivation of C. AMP and PK, and we'll be able to get some practice with these concepts as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

