cAMP & PKA

and this video, we're going to talk about the activation of CME dependent Protein kinase A or P K A. For short. Now recall from our previous lesson videos. That kindness is are enzymes that utilize energy in the form of a teepee in order to fuss for late there substrates or at a phosphate group to their substrates and, of course, protein kindness. A is, indeed a kindness itself, so it is going to phosphor late. It's substrates using ATP now. It's also important to note is that in the absence of any secondary messenger, see AMP. The enzyme protein, kinase A or P K is in its inactive hetero te trimmer form. And so hetero, we know is a prefix that means different. Tetra is a prefix that means four, and so that means that it's going to have four sub units that are different from each other. They're not all identical, and so, and it turns out that it actually has to regulatory sub units and two catalytic subunits. So it's referred to as our to see to where the are represents the regulatory sub units and there are two of them, and the C represents the catalytic subunits and again there are two of them. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice up here at the top left, we have a little reminder of our identity. It cyclist GPC are signaling pathway. So we have our hormone signaling like an epinephrine or adrenaline will bind to the GPC arm or specifically, the beta Adrianne ergic GPC are causing a confirmation. I'll shift in this. GPC are that ultimately activates the G protein that we have down below where it's going to promote it. To exchange it's low energy g d. P for a high energy GTP. And so that is going to promote the dissociation of the Alfa sub unit, which goes on to activate the effect er enzyme a dental it cycles, which we mentioned in our last lesson. Video converts the substrate a teepee into the secondary messenger. Uh, see amp Now what you'll notice is here we're showing you the structure of the protein kindness. A. Before Cmte has a NIF effect on its structure. And so we said that PK exists as an inactive hetero te trimmer with four sub units that are not identical. Uh, more specifically to regulatory sub units, which we abbreviate with ours, and to catalytic subunits, which we abbreviate with sees. And so when Piquet is in this hetero tetra reform it's in, it's in active form, so it will not be performing its function. Now. It's important to note is that C. Amp it is going to act as an al hysteric activator to protein, Kinda said, and more specifically for C amp molecules are needed to bind to the regulatory PK sub units. And that is going to release the two, uh, the two catalytic lee active PK sub units. And so these catalytic Lee active PK sub units, of course, are going to be able to fuss. For late. They're substrates. More specifically, the PK is a Syrian three inning kindness, so it will be able to fast for late Syrian three inning residues on their target proteins in order to alter the activity of their target proteins. And ultimately, the altered activity of the target proteins leads to the cell response. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that it specifically takes four cyclic A M P molecules in order to interact with the inactive p k A. To generate the active form of PK over here. And so notice that we have these four C amp molecules here that bind to the regulatory sub units of PK and that causes the dissociation of the regulatory sub units and releases the two catalytic lee active sub units that we can abbreviate with seized down here. And these two catalytic lee active PK sub units can then, uh, act as Syrian three and mean kindness is too fast for late there substrates. And so what that means is they could take an inactive enzyme and phosphor elated to create an active enzyme that would lead to the cell response or again. Since phosphor relation does not necessarily always mean activation, it could take an active enzyme that is not phosphor, elated and phosphor related to create an inactive enzyme, and that would also lead to the cell response. But ultimately, the main take away here is that it takes four C AMP. Molecules to activate the two catalytic peek a sub units. And so, really, this here is, uh, the conclusion toe how see amp dependent protein kinase a or P K is activated and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our courts, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

