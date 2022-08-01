in this video, we're going to introduce the Hill equation, which is named after the scientist Archibald Hill. Now, we're not gonna talk all the details about how to derive the hill equation in this video. However, I can tell you that the equation up above from our last lesson video for the fractional saturation data. Essentially, this equation right here is the equation that can actually be algebraic lee rearranged and reformatted to get the hill equation. And so the benefit of rearranging this equation right here to get the Hill equation is that this algebraic Lee Rearranged Hill equation actually resembles the equation of a line which we all know is why equals M X plus B and so lines air just very straightforward. And any data that we can get to form a line is just gonna be overall easier toe, understand? So that is definitely the benefit of the Hill equation. Now again, because the Hill equation resembles the equation of a line, we could say that the Hill equation allows us to graph protein, leg and binding data on a linear plot called the Hill Plot, also named after Archi Bald hill. And we'll talk more details about the Hill plot later in our course. But for now, let's take a look down below at the Hill equation. And so notice over here on the left. What we have is the equation of a line. Why equals M X plus B where recall that the M here is just the slope of the line and the be here is just going to be the y intercept. And so what's important to know here is that all we need to do to get the Hill equation is literally just two substitute and variables, um, substitute in for these variables. And so for the Y value, all we need to substitute in is the log of this ratio of theta over one minus data for the slope em. All we need to substitute in is the variable n which recall is just the number of ligand binding sites on a protein for the variable X. All we need to substitute is the log of the concentration of ligand and recall for myoglobin and hemoglobin. The lie gand is actually oxygen, gas, and so the like and concentration can be replaced with the partial pressure of oxygen. When it comes to myoglobin and hemoglobin. And then, of course, be the Y intercept is just going to be replaced with the value of n this same value of n times, the log of the dissociation, equilibrium, constant k d. And so it's this equation right here that is the hill equation that again resembles the equation of a line and allows us to plot protein like in binding data on a linear plot called the Hill Plot. So now that we've introduced the Hill equation will be able to apply it mawr later in our course when we talk about the hill plot. But in our next lesson video, we're going toe introduced the Hill constant and cooperative ity, So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts