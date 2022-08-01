Hill Equation

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about the hill Constant N. H. And so we already know from our previous lesson video that when the Hill Constant and H is equal to end, there's no cooperative ity that takes place in the protein. And so it turns out that the hill constant NH can Onley equal the number of light and binding sites and under two circumstances. The first is, of course, if the protein displays no cooperative ity such as a protein like myoglobin, and the second circumstance, where the Hill Constant and H will equal end, is when the protein Onley follows. The concerted model of cooperative ity, however, recall from our previous lesson videos that hemoglobin oxygen binding behavior is explained via a combination of both the concerted and sequential model, So hemoglobin does not Onley follow the concerted model of cooperative ity. It follows both concerted and sequential models, and that means that Hemoglobin Hill Constant and H is not going to equal. It's, uh and so we can say hemoglobin. NH is not going to equal hemoglobin and and so in hemoglobin is cooperative state hemoglobin is Hill Constant is going to range from 2.8 to about three. So we're gonna go ahead and say that Hemoglobin Hill Constant and H is gonna be about three as we move forward in our course. And this is true even though hemoglobin has four like and binding sites. So hemoglobin n H equals three, even though it's n is equal to four. And so if we take a look down below at our oxygen bun and curve notice on the y axis, we have the fractional saturation data. Or why and on the X axis, we have the partial pressure of oxygen and units of Taurus and notice that we have these three curves. We have this black curve here that resembles a rectangular hyperbole and noticed that the number one here is indicating that it has no cooperative iti just like up above. We could say that the protein has no cooperative ity such as myoglobin and notice that this blue curve right here represents, um, the curve. If hemoglobin displayed the concerted model on Lee and so if hemoglobin displayed on Lee the concerted model, then it's an H is going to equal. It's n. And of course we know that Hemoglobin N is equal to four. But again, this is if hemoglobin Onley followed the concerted model, it would have this Blucher. But we know again that hemoglobin does not only follow the conservative model, it follows a combination of the conservative and sequential models. And so when we actually plot hemoglobin is data onto this plot. What we'll get is this red curve that we see here and notice that hemoglobin is going to have ah Hill, Constant of three and NH equal to three. And so notice that this example problem here is saying to assume hemoglobin is Katie is equal to 26 tours and calculate the fractional saturation of hemoglobin at a partial pressure of oxygen equal to 100 tours and hill coefficient equal to three. And so, in order to solve for the fractional saturation, we need to recall from our previous lesson video the fractional saturation of hemoglobin. And so what we need to recall is this equation right here from our previous lesson video, where we took, um, the fractional saturation data equation and raise the Lagan concentration to NH and the K D. We raised to the N H as well, and so notice that were given the partial pressure of oxygen as 100 tours and that is going to represent the concentration of lie again so we could go ahead and start to substitute this end. So what we have is the concentration of lie again is gonna be on and we can raise this to the N H, which again is given to us as three. So 100 over three. And this is gonna be over again. 100 over three. I'm sorry. 100 race to the third power. Uh, plus the K D, which is also given to us as 26 tours. So we can put that in here 26 tours and this is also going to be raised Thio the third power. And so all we need to do now is just type all of this into our calculator. So if we take 100 cube and divided by the sum of 100 cubed plus 26 cube, what we'll get is our answer, which is theta is equal to 0.983 which is of course, equal to about 0.98 And so we can say that data is gonna be equal to 0.98 which matches with answer option C here. And so we can indicate that sea is the correct answer for this example problem. And so, in our next couple of videos will be able to get some practice utilizing thes equations, and we'll also be able to talk. Maura, about hemoglobin is Hill constant as we talk about the hill plot. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

