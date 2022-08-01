in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the hill equation. So before we talk directly about the Hill equation, there's first some background information and a little bit of history that we need to tell you guys about cooperative log and binding in Alice Derek proteins. And so way back in 1913 before any knowledge of hemoglobin structure even existed, this scientist name Archi Bald Hill, tried to study. Hemoglobin is cooperative oxygen binding and so aren't you. Bald Hill knew what we already know from our previous lesson videos. So recall that coefficient in a reaction which are the numbers in front of a molecule, are included into the dissociation equilibrium, constant K. D as exponents. And so from this along with not knowing hemoglobin structure. At the time, it seemed Thio Archibald Hill, that for proteins with an unknown number of ligand binding sites and end number of ligand binding sites, the protein Ligon reaction and equations for Katie and Theta would be as follows down below. And so if we say that N is equal to the number of ligand binding sites on a protein, then of course the end would be included as a coefficient in front of the likened. And, of course, the end and the protein legging complex wouldn't be included as a subscript. And then so for the K D and the fractional saturation, all we would need to do is make sure to include the coefficients as exponents. And so, of course, that means that whenever we see the free lie again, which has a coefficient, we would need to include the coefficient here as an exponents. So we would need to include And here, here and here. And then, of course, for whenever we see the protein leg in complex, we need to include n as a sub script. So we would include. And here and so these equations here, it seemed to Archibald Hill would be appropriate for a protein with an end number of ligand binding sites. And so, really, this is the background information that we need, Um, as we move forward and talk about the hill equation. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts