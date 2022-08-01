in this video, we're going to introduce the Hill Constant and H and how it relates to cooperative ity. And so, contrary to what it may have seemed toe Archibald Hill when he actually plotted hemoglobin experimental data onto a hill plot, he quickly realized that all of the equations above that we mentioned in our previous lesson videos must actually replace the variable end with the hill Constant and H. And so, as we'll see very shortly, this hill, Constant and H is different than the variable end. And so the hill Constant is sometimes referred to as the hill coefficient. And again it's abbreviated with an H. And so this hill constant or hill coefficient and H is really just the degree of cooperative ity of a ligand binding reaction. And so again, we have to replace the variable end and all of the equations up above with the hill constant and H, and so we could go ahead and do that now and so here with the hill equation, notice that we have the variable and showing up twice here and again, we have to replace the variable end with the Hill constant N. H. So we could go ahead and do that now so we can put an N H right here. And we can also put an age right here. And we also have to do that with the equations up above as well, again replacing all of the ends that we see with an H is. And so we could do that over here as well. And we can also do that over here. And so what you might notice is that now we have these blanks here for, uh, the K D. And the reason we have that is because it turns out that a proteins affinity for its like in represented by the K D, is actually affected by cooperative ity. And so K d is affected by cooperative ity and because the hill constant or hill coefficient and H is the degree of cooperative ity. Therefore, the K D is also affected by the hill constant and H in the fashion that we have up above. And so we can say that the K D eyes going to be raised to the power of the N. H in both of these equations here as well as here. And so this will be important later on when we're trying to determine hemoglobin is fractional saturation now down below. What I want you guys to notice is that the Hill Constant and H is always going to have a value between zero at its minimum and the maximum number of ligand binding sites on the protein. And and so essentially, what we're trying to say right here is that the Hill constant and H is always going to be greater than or equal to a value of zero and less than or equal to the value of n, which recall from our previous lesson videos and is just the number of ligand binding sites on a protein which again we can see, uh and is defined here. Number of ligand binding sites on a protein and so down below. We have this table where on the left hand side we have the hill constant and H, which we know again is going to be greater than or equal to zero and less than or equal to end. And on the right hand side. What we have is the degree of cooperative ity, and so it's important to know that when the hill constant NH is exactly equal toe one. There's absolutely no cooperative ity that takes place when the Hill constant NH is greater than one, then that means that positive cooperative it is going to take place. And then, of course, if the Hill Constant and H is less than a value of one, that means that negative cooperative ITI is taking place. And so, really, just by determining the Hill constant, NH biochemists are able to quickly determine the degree of cooperative ity off a protein. Whether there is no cooperative ity, positive cooperative ity or negative cooperative, ITI is going to depend on the value of the Hill constant. And so we'll be able to learn Maura about the Hill constant as we move forward in our course and talk about the Hill plot. And in our next lesson video, we're going to break down the hill Constant just a bit further. So I'll see you guys in that video

