Neurotransmitter Release

All right. So now that we've introduced the snare fusion proteins the V snare and the T snare and this video, we're going to talk about the process of Nure Oh, transmitter, Exocet, Asus and so nure Oh, transmitter release via Exocet Asus occurs in a four step process that we have number down below in our text. And of course, the numbers that we have in our text here correspond with numbers that we have down below in our image. Now, over here on the far left, what we have is a little reminder of the snare fusion proteins from our last lesson video. And so we know that here, what we have is the V snare on the vesicles membrane. And so this green structure here represents the V snare, and we know that the V snare and some of your textbooks is also referred to as the R snare. And we remember that because the are is like virtual reality. And then, of course, over here and the target membrane, what we have is the T snare, and the T snare is this blue structure that you see here in the target membrane and again, and some of your textbooks. The T snare is referred to as the Q snare, and we remember that because we think about a cutie. And so now that we refresh our memories on these snare fusion proteins, we can talk about the first step of this four step process to neuro transmitter Exocet toasts. And the very first step is snare binding. And, of course, during snare binding, the V and the T snare are going to bind to each other and induce confirmation. Allchin changes and these confirmation all changes are going to draw the two membranes closer together. It's going to draw the vesicles membrane closer to the target membrane, even though they have this natural tendency to repel each other again. It's the snare proteins, fusion proteins that play a big role in allowing these two membranes to be drawn together and so down below. And our step number one, which again corresponds with step number one up above you can see that we have V and T snare binding and so noticed that over here we have our vesicles, and over here we have our target membrane and noticed that the V Snare and T snare are now bound to each other here, and they are inducing confirmation. All changes in each other that again are drawing the two membranes together. The vestibule membrane and the target membrane are being drawn closer together. So now moving on to the second step, What we have is Hemi fusion, and this is when changes in the curvature and the latter lateral tension and both the vesicles membrane and the target membrane are going to induce Onley the outer sheets of the membranes to fuse with each other. And so it's not the inner sheets it's on Lee, the outer sheets that air fusing. And so it's on. Li, like part of the membranes, are fusion, partial fusion. And that's exactly what Hemi Fusion is referring to because the prefix Hemi means partial and so Hemi fusion means partial fusion. And again, that's why it's on Lee inducing the outer sheets of the member interviews, not the inner sheets just yet. And so if we take a look at our step number two down below, which again corresponds with step two up above, we have Hemi fusion again, partial fusion, and so you can see that the vesicles Liz, right here. And the target membrane is right here and notice that it's the outer sheets that are fusing. So you can see here the outer sheets are fusing and the inner sheets are still not fusing yet. And so you can see that we have this gap here where the membranes are beginning to fuse. And so really, that is it for step number two and and step number three. What we have is the creation of a fusion poor and so continued changes and curvature and lateral tension. And again, both the vesicles membrane and the target membrane are ultimately going to fuse both of the membrane sheets, the outer and the inner membrane sheets so that the vesicles is completely fused to the target membrane. And this is going to create a small opening or a small poor in the, uh, membranes. And so this is referred to as the fusion poor. And so, if we take a look at our step number three down below, which of course, correspondence will step three of above, we have the generation of the fusion poor and so notice that now both membranes have been merged. Both sheets of the membranes have been merged. And so it creates this little tiny fusion poor here where neural transmitters can begin to make their way out to, uh, the extra cellular space. And so, in step number four, what we have is release narrow transmitter release to be more specific. And so this is when the fusion poor is going to expand. And, of course, release Nure oh transmitters, uh, into the extra cellular space. And then the fused membrane is going to take a more relaxed position. And so if we take a look at stop number four, notice that we have release of the neurotransmitters and so notice that the membranes are now completely fused and it's starting to take more of a relaxed state, the fusion poor has expanded. So now all of the neuro transmitters can be released into the outside of the cell. And so really, this is the four step process for Nure Oh transmitter Exocet Asus, and we'll be able to get some practice applying some of these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

