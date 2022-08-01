Neurotransmitter Release

and this video, we're going to begin our lesson on neuro transmitter release, and this process occurs via XO site Asus. And so a well studied example of Exocet Assis is again the release of Nure Oh transmitters in the final step of a neuron signal. And so nure oh, transmitters, as their name implies with the nure oh prefix and the transmit route here are just chemical substances that are released by the end of a neuron in order to transmit a signal or in order to send a signal from one cell to another cell. And a classic example of a neuro transmitter is the molecule called a Seattle coleene and so down below notice that we're showing you this structure of a Seattle cooling and really a settle. Colin gets its name from its structure and so you can see that there is a coleene group right here and in a Seattle group over here and again. That is how a Seattle Colin gets its name. And so one thing to note is that a Seattle cooling is stored in vesicles at the end of a neuron, and it's released by neurons via the process of Exocet Asus in order to trigger a muscle contraction. And we'll be able to see this down below in our example image. And so notice up at the top here. What we have is a neuron or a cell of our nervous system. And so you can see here we have the body of the neuron and hear what we have is the Exxon of the neuron which ends in the bulbs, the ax on bulbs that we have here in the end. And so notice that this this image that we have down below is really just zooming into the bulb of the accent. And so you can see that this here represents the end of the Exxon of the neuron. And so, as we mentioned up above, a Seattle cooling is packed into vesicles at the end of the neurons Exxon. And so notice that we have these vesicles that air right here. And these vesicles again are packed with the acetyl Colin molecule that we described up above. And acetylcholine is going to be the neuro transmitter in this case. And so notice over here on the right hand side of our image, what we have is a muscle cell in this red line represents the muscle cells, plasma membrane and embedded in the muscle cells. Plasma membrane. We have these acetyl Colin receptors, and so what needs to happen is when an action potential makes its way down the Exxon of the neuron. Ultimately, that action potential is going to trigger calcium to be released into the cell. And calcium we know acts as an interest cellular signal. And this calcium ultimately is going to be responsible for these vesicles to fuse with the Exxon's plasma membrane via the process of Exocet Asus in order to release those acetyl Colin neuro transmitters. And so that's exactly what we're seeing over here on the right hand side. So notice calcium comes into the cell and triggers the X aside toe sis of these vesicles. And so here. What we can do is write in Exocet Assis, and so you can see that all of these acetylcholine neuro transmitters air being released into the space. And there's acetyl Coleene molecules are capable of binding to the acetylcholine receptors, and when they do that, they can trigger a muscle contraction within the muscle cell. And so what, you can see here is that Exocet Asus plays a big role in the, uh triggering of a muscle contraction. And so this year concludes our introduction to Nure Oh transmitters. And as we move forward in our lesson, we're going to talk more details about exactly how nure oh transmitter release occurs. And so I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts