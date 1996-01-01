Neurotransmitter Release

in this video, we're going to introduce snare fusion proteins. And so you might recall from some of our previous lesson videos where we first introduced endo psychosis and exocet. Oh, sis. We briefly mention that these integral membrane proteins called fusion proteins are important for allowing membranes to fuse together during the process of endo psychosis and exocet. Oh, sis! And so here we are talking about very specific fusion proteins called snares. Now, it's also very important to note that vesicles and plasma membranes will actually naturally repel each other. And so the reason for this natural repulsion is because vesicles and plasma membranes are both made of phosphor lipids and those phosphor lipids have negatively charged phosphate groups. And so the negatively charged phosphate groups in the vesicles will repel the negatively charged phosphate groups in the plasma membranes. And so that is why there is this natural repulsion between the two. And so in order for endo psychosis or exocet, oh, sis such as neuro transmitter exocet doses to occur. Uh it is going to need to overcome this natural repulsion between the vesicles and the plasma membranes. And in order to overcome that natural repulsion, it is going to require many different types of proteins. Now moving forward. We're not going to talk about all of the different types of proteins that are involved with. Overcoming the repulsion however, we are going to focus in on the integral membrane fusion proteins called snares. And so really there are two main types of snares that you should be familiar with. And we have them numbered here number one and number two. And so the first snare that you should be familiar with is called the V snare. Now, as its name implies with the v. The v snares are going to be found on the intracellular vestibule cytoplasmic surface. And so you can see that the V. And vesicles is for the V. And V snare. And so by intracellular vesicles, cytoplasmic surface. We are really saying that the V snares are found on the outside of the intracellular vesicles. Now it's also important to note that sometimes V snares are referred to as our snares. And the reason for that is because Argentine, who's one letter code is r is a critical amino acid residue in the snare protein. And so it's important to know that V snares and our snares are the same type of snare. And so one way that helps me remember that V snares and our snares are the same type of snare. Is that when I think of the snare and our snare I think of VR or virtual reality. And so notice down below we're showing you this kid with these virtual reality reality goggles. And so you can see that the virtual reality can remind you of the V snare and the arson air and that the V snare and arson there are the same thing, they're referring to the same thing. Now the second type of snare is called the T snare and the t snare is not going to be found on the intracellular vesicles, cytoplasmic surface. Instead the T snare as its name implies, is going to be found on the target membrane cytoplasmic surface. And so you can think the T. And target membrane is for the T. And T. Snare. Now T snares are also sometimes referred to as Q. Snares. And the reason for that is because a glutamine residue is critical for the function of the protein and Q. Is the one letter code for glue to me. And so one way that helps me remember that T. C. Snares and Q. Snares are the same type of snare is I remember this cartoon character here looking at himself in the mirror and saying hey there, cutie looking good. And so that will help you remember, Hopefully that Q. Snares and T snares are the same type of snare. And so here in the middle, what we have is a representation of the end of an axon. To help you better understand the difference between the T. Snare and the Q. The snare and the V. Snare. And so notice here we have the axon of the neuron here and at the end, what we have here is a vessel and the vessel is going to perform exocet, oh sis to exit the end of this neuron. And so packed inside the vesicles is going to be some kind of neurotransmitter, perhaps acetylcholine. And so notice here in green these green structures that are on the outside of the vesicles uh we call these the vis the V snares. And the V snares are also known as our snares. And so we could have put either V or are into this blank. And then over here on this side on the target membrane uh central on the target membrane, cytoplasmic surface. What we have is the T. Snare. And again, the T snare is also known as the Q. Snare. So we could have put T or Q into either of those blanks. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about the specific steps that are required in the process of Exocet Oh, sis where the V snare will come into contact with the T snare in order to allow the vestibule to fuse with the target membrane and release the contents of the vestibule, release the neurotransmitter. And so again, we'll be able to talk about that step by step process as we move forward in our other videos. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on snare fusion proteins. And I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts