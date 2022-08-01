Neurotransmitter Release Example 1

So here we have an example problem that says that the toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium technique, which causes the disease tetanus in humans, is a Proteas that cleaves and destroys snares explain why this would lead to muscle paralysis. And so, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos that snares are fusion proteins that are critical for the release of neuro transmitters via Exocet Asus. And so if these snares are cleaved and destroyed, then that means that the release of neuro transmitters will not be possible. And we know that one of the most critical nure oh transmitters is a Seattle coleene which, when released, triggers a muscle contraction in muscle cells. And so, really, for this answer, what we could do is fill in this statement, and so what you'll notice. It says that destroyed snares will ultimately prevent the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which normally we know acetyl Colin will trigger muscle contractions from our previous lesson videos. And so if we prevent the release of this neurotransmitter acetylcholine, ultimately that is going to interrupt the communication between neurons and muscles and ultimately that will cause muscle paralysis. And so really, this here is the answer to this practice problem, and that concludes this practice or this example, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

