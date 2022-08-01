Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

So now that we've introduced Protein Ligon fractional saturation in this video, we're going to focus on the maximum fada or the maximum value of the fractional saturation. And so it's important to note that for all protein ligand interactions, the equivalent of the theoretical maximum reaction velocity V max is always going to be 100% ligand binding. And so you can't have any more than 100% like and binding. And so 100% like in binding is always going to correlate with the maximum value of theta, which we know is always gonna be equal toe one. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the V max is actually subject to change between different enzymes. So some enzymes have a smaller V max. Other enzymes have a much, much larger V max. However, when it comes to protein ligand interactions, all protein like in interactions are always gonna have a maximum fate, a value equal to one, because you could never have mawr than 100% like in binding Now also recall from our previous lesson videos that the McHale is constant. K M is very similar to the dissociation equilibrium, constant K d. And so what this means is that the smaller the value of the K d, the stronger the proteins, affinity for that lie again. And so taking a look at our image down below, notice that we have this saturation curve here where we have the fractional saturation on the Y axis, which is either Fada or why, and notice that it ranges from zero all the way upto one and then on the X axis. What we have is the lie again concentration and notice that we have these two different curves. Here we have this black curve here for protein A and then we have this blue curve here for protein B and noticed that both protein A and protein B have the same maximum value for the theta, which is, uh, maximum value of data is one. And so this shows that regardless of what protein like an interaction that we're looking at, all protein like in interactions are gonna have a Mac state of one. And so we also need to note that, uh, the example problem here is asking which protein has a stronger affinity to the lie game. Is it protein A or is it protein B? And so what we need to recall is that the smaller the value of the k d, the stronger the proteins affinity for that lie game. And so if we're looking for a stronger affinity, we want Thio look for the smaller KD value. And so notice that this Katie value corresponding with a black herb is smaller than this Katie value corresponding with the blue curve. And so for that reason, we can say that the smaller KD belongs to protein A and so protein A therefore has a stronger affinity, so we can indicate that option. And here is the correct answer for this example problem and our next lesson video. We'll be able to talk about a different way to express the fractional saturation, so I'll see you guys in that video.

