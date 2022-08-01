Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation

So now that we know that the Max Fada value is equal toe one in this video, we're going to talk about an alternative way to express Fada. And so, through algebraic rearrangements and substitution of previous equations, Fada can also be defined in another way. And this way mathematically relates feta to the K D. And it also resembles the Mackay list meant an equation from our previous lesson videos. And so down below on the right hand side, you can see that we have the fractional saturation, which is data, or why. And we already know that it's equal to the ratio of the proteins bound by Lagan over the total concentration of protein. And so really, everything up to this point right here is review from our previous lesson video. And so here in this video, what we're saying is that this equation through algebraic rearrangements and substitution of previous equation, we can actually rearrange it to, uh, this equation right here. And this equation mathematically relates feta to the K D. So we can see we can relate theta to the value of the K. D. And it noticed that this equation here actually resembles the McHale is meant in equation from our previous lesson videos. And so notice that all we need to do is substitute the substrate concentrations with lie game concentrations substitute. The McHale is constant K m with the dissociation equilibrium, constant k d. And then, of course, the V Max. We know that the equivalent of the V max is the max data. And from our last lesson video, we know Max data is equal toe one, and so technically, here we're supposed to have Max data. But we know Max data is equal toe one. So we could just put a one here. And, of course, one times anything is just going to be that thing. And so what we can do is cross this off here because it's being multiplied by one, so it doesn't really matter. And so, really, this equation right here is the alternative way to express the fractional saturation. And so, in our next few videos will be able to get some practice utilizing all of these concepts. So I'll see you guys in our next video

