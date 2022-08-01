Protein-Ligand Fractional Saturation Example 1

all right. So here we have an example problem that's asking us about antibodies, which we haven't yet talked about, but we will talk about them or later and our course. But antibodies air just proteins that display protein, leg and interactions. And so this example, Problem says that if an antibody binds to an anti gin, which is it's lying in with a K d of five times 10 to the negative eighth Moeller What concentration of antigen or what concentration of lie gone Will fada equals 0.2 and we've got these four potential answer options down below. And so notice down below. Here in the box. What we've got is the equation from our last lesson video for the fractional saturation and so notice here we are actually given the value of data and were also given the value of the K d. And so really, what we need to solve for is the concentration of antigen or the concentration of lie again, which is this variable down below. And so essentially, what we can do is just use our algebra skills and use our algebra skills to essentially isolate this concentration of Ligon all by itself. And so we can do that by first moving this entire denominator up to the left hand side of the equation by multiplying both sides of the equation by the entire denominator. So on the left hand side, what we end up getting his data times the concentration of Ligon plus K d. And then on the right hand side of the equation, we're getting rid of this whole thing. So we're just left with concentration of live game and so we can fill in these, like and here. All right, And then next, What we can do is distribute this Fada here right here and right here, so just multiply it through. So that's pretty simple. So we could go ahead and do that, so we'll get data times the concentration of, like, an plus Fada times K d. And then on the right hand side of the equation, we have the same exact thing. And so now what we can do is again we're trying to isolate for this lie again. So we wanna put it on the same side of the equation so we can take this and subtract it from both sides of the equation. So when we do that, we get data times K d all by itself is equal to the concentration of Lagan minus this portion right here that we're subtracting off data times the concentration of Lagan. And so now what? We have eyes, the ability to factor out this concentration of lie again from this term. And so when we do that, what we get is the concentration of Ligand, Uh, times when we factor it out from this component is just gonna be one. And then when we factor out from this component were just loved with data on DSO, the the left hand side of the equation is gonna be exactly the same data times K d. And so essentially what you'll see when we factored out this concentration of lie again to get it out front. Uh, you can check to see if it's the same as the top here by distributing it here. So concentration of Lagan times one gives you the concentration of lie again and then a concentration of law again, Times data gives you data times the concentration of like and so this is the same thing as this just different format and So now you can see we have one variable for the concentration of lie again. And so we just want to get rid of this whole thing. So we can do that by dividing both sides of the equation by one minus data. And so what we end up getting is, uh we get data times k d over one minus. Data is equal to the concentration of Liggan. And so now we've got our equation rearranged eso that all we need to do is plug in the variables that were given, and we'll get the concentration of log in. And so again for the variable Fada were given to it as 0.2. So let's take this and we're gonna plug in up here. So, uh, fatal were given as 0.2 so we could go ahead and plug that in 0.2. And then the KD were given as five times 10 to the negative eighth so we can plug that in times five times 10. Let's put this in a different color here. Let's put this in red five times 10 to the negative eight. Uh, negative eighth Moeller And that is the K D down here and then this is all gonna be one minus fatal, which is given to us a 0.2. And this is all gonna be equal to the concentration of lying in that we're looking for. And so, really, all we need to do is use our calculators at this point and just crunch these numbers. So if you do 0.2 times five times 10 to the negative eighth and take the answer of that and divided by one minus zero point to what you'll get is our concentration of lie again, which is going to be equal to one 0.25 times 10 to the negative eighth Moeller. And of course, this is equal to the concentration of lie again. So this is the answer to our example problem, and that matches with answer option A. So we can indicate that a is the correct answer for this example problem. And basically, you could just see how this equation here can be used and just rearranged to solve for whatever variable that we need to solve for, in this case, the concentration of like and so we'll be able to get some practice utilizing uh, this thes concepts that we've learned moving forward. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts