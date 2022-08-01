So in our previous videos, we've said that the five charged amino acids can be further split into two smaller sub categories. The negatively charged acidic amino acids and the positively charged basic amino acids. So in this video, we're going to try to clear up any confusion that you might have about how to group the charged amino acids as either acids or basis. And so it recall from our previous lesson videos that acids are substances that are capable of donating hydrogen ions to the environment and bases. On the other hand, are substances that accept hydrogen ions from the environment and so down below you'll see we have our pneumonic for memorizing the charged amino acids. And that is dragons eat nights riding horses where a Spartak acid and glue tannic acid are the negatively charged, acidic amino acids and lacing Argentine and history are the positively charged basic amino acids, and they are positively charged because they have these extra hydrogen ions that are positive. And so here we have a question, and it's asking why aren't the positively charged amino acids lice in Argentina and history grouped as being acidic if they have these extra hydrogen. If they have extra hydrogen, shouldn't they be able to donate those hydrogen and be categorized as assets and not as basis? Well, it turns out that this confusion has to do with the fact that we're not realizing that acid based groupings of amino acids are defined by the behaviors of the are groups under physiological conditions. And so recall that physiological pH is right around a ph of seven. And really, it's the pH of the solution that is going to determine whether the amino acids are gonna have a positive or a negative charge. But again, we'll focus more on pH is later in our course. For now, let's take a look at our example down below. And what I want you guys to realize is on the left image. Over here. What we have is a Spartak acid and Asper Tate, which we know is a negatively charged, acidic amino acid from our pneumonic. And so the one letter codes are just D for both a Spartak acid and for Asper Tate. And we know that, uh, Asper Tate has this extra hydrogen here that is capable of being acidic, and Asper Tate notice is missing that hydrogen, and it has a negative charge on it. And so what you'll see here is that at lower pH is this amino acid exists as a Spartak acid with this extra hydrogen on its car boxful group. But as the pH changes from low, Ph is up to physiological pH right around a ph of seven. What happens is this reaction right here occurs where the hydrogen is released. So this hydrogen is released to the environment, making it an acidic hydrogen and notice Over here, what we have is a car box, Late group. And so, essentially, this structure here for Asper Tate is the structure that exists at physiological pH. And so, under physiological conditions, noticed that a Spartak acid is acting as an acid. And that's why we group it as an asset because of its behavior specifically at physiological pH. Now, over here on the right hand image, what we have is listen and listen, we know is a positively charged amino acid that is basic and listens. One letter code is just okay and notice that even when it's our group does not have a charge, its name doesn't change. It's still license and it's the one letter code is still okay. And so, essentially, the reaction that you see over here is the one that takes place under physiological conditions and notice that the arrow is reversed from the arrow that we see over here. And so, essentially, what we're seeing is that Ah, hydrogen ion from the environment is being accepted and incorporated into the our group. And so that means that it's acting as a base and this is a basic reaction here. And so it accepts the hydrogen ion and noticed that it's amino group becomes charged after it accepts the hydrogen ion. And so, essentially, what we're seeing is that this is the structure that exists at physiological pH. And this is the reaction that occurs under physiological pH. And this structure over here that is uncharged is the structure that would Onley occur at higher pH is. But again, we're specifically grouping the amino acids under physiological conditions and how they behave under physiological conditions. And so essentially the main take away here is that the negatively charged acidic amino acids are grouped as assets. Because of this reaction that occurs to create negative charges at physiological pH and the basic amino acids are positive, positively charged, or the positively charged. Amino acids are basic because they undergo basic reactions to accept hydrogen under physiological conditions. And so, essentially, that is it for this lesson, and we'll be able to move on and get some more practice in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

