So now that we understand this pneumonic appear a little bit better to memorize the five charged amino acids, we're going to focus on the negatively charged, acidic amino acids or this particular group that's boxing up here. And so, with these acidic amino acids, it turns out that all the are groups actually donate ah, hydrogen ion, or H plus. And so when the are groups donate in H plus, that results in a negative charge. And again, there are only two amino acids that fall into this group, negatively charged in acidic amino acids. And they are, ah, Spartak acid and glue tannic acid. And really, it's the presence of car box Cilic acids that render these amino acids acidic in the first place. And so you really wanna be making this association between negatively charged and aesthetic amino acids. And so let's jump into our example where we can look at the actual structure. Our group structure of the, uh, these two amino acids. And so our first amino acid is a spar tick acid, and so a Spartak acids three letter code is just a S P, and it's one letter code is gonna be D because it fits in phonetically at this position here for a Spartak acid. Now it turns out that aligning, aligning once again is gonna be a leader for this amino acid. And so a Spartak acid is really just aligning with you guessed it a car boxing group. It's literally just outing with a car boxful group. And so all we need to do to get a Spartak acid structure is to start off drawing a winning so a ch and we know the hydrogen numbers they're gonna change. It's gonna end up being, too. And then we just draw a car boxing group. So a C double bond Oh, and O H group. And it turns out that this h on this, uh, O H group is gonna be acidic, so I'll put it in a different color. And so that's it. Now we've got our car boxer group, and it's aligning with a car box work. That's it. That's a Sparta Gasset structure. Now again, a Spartak acid is an acid so it can donate its hydrogen. That's what we're seeing in this process. Here. It's donating. It's acidic hydrogen. And so when that process happens, when Spartak acid donates its hydrogen ion, It actually becomes, uh, Asper Tate. It becomes Asper Tate and so we can see that right here. And so all we need to do to draw Asper Tate structure is to redraw a Spartak acid without this acidic hydrogen. And so what we can do is just draw it in ch two. It's gonna be see double Bond. Oh, and then it's just gonna have an oxygen there without that acidic hydrogen, so the oxygen is gonna have a negative charge on it. And so that's why a Spartak acid is a negatively charged, acidic amino acid. And really, it's, uh, Asper Tate that holds that negative charge. So over here are naked our next. Our second amino acid in this group is glue tannic acid and glue tannic acids. Three letter code is G l U. And it's one letter code is E because it fits in phonetically at glue. 10 Mac acid. And so we've seen this glute here before, right? We've seen gluten and gluten we saw with glutamine, so you can really associate these glutes with one another. So we've got glutamine and glue tannic acid, and so really, what you'll see is that glue tannic acid is really just glued A mean with you guessed it a car boxful group instead of an A My group. So if you remember Glutamine, then you could also get glue tannic acid structure. So it's gonna be the same thing, so they'll have to ch two, and it will also have a car boxer group. So it'll have a C double bond, O and O. And then I'll put the h the acidic H in a different color h. So what we've got is a car boxer group here instead off an AM I group for gloomy for glue. Tannic acids are group. Now there's a second way toe also memorized glue tannic acid and that's just going back to that glute idea. So remember that the glutes are like your butt area, and so imagine if you're again missing your entire but area. You're just gonna be really, really short. If you don't have any glutes, you're gonna be short. But if you have the glutes which glue tannic acid obviously has the gluten here, it's going to be a little bit longer. And so the second way that you could think of this is glue. Tannic acid structure is just building off of a Spartak acid structure. And so it's just a little bit taller. Noticed that. It just has ah, little bit. Mawr has a ch to an extra ch two, that Theus part a Sparta gas it doesn't have. And so that's how you memorize school. Tannic acid structure and again, blue tannic acid is an acid so it can donate. Ah, hydrogen. Okay. And it will donate this acidic hydrogen here. And so when it does, that glue tannic acid actually becomes glutamate. So it becomes glutamate and we could see glutamate right here. And so for glutamate structure, all we need to do is redraw glue, tannic acid. So we'll have the CH two ch two again the C double bond. Oh, and then all we need to do is just put in the O without the hydrogen, and now it's got a negative charge. So it's glutamate that holds that negative charge. And so this concludes our lesson on the negatively charged ascetic amino acids. We've got to memory tools here, and we'll be able to apply those memory tools once we finish with the positively charged amino acids, which is in our next video. So I'll see you guys in that video

