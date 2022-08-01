Charged Amino Acids

So now that we've talked about the negatively charged acidic amino acids, we're going to focus on the positively charged basic amino acids. And with these basic amino acids they all contain are groups that are capable of accepting a positively charged hydrogen ion. And so, of course, that's going to result in the our group having a positive charge and recall that there are only three amino acids that fall into this group. And those are license Argentine and history in and so are pneumonic for remembering those three amino acids is nights riding horses. And so license One letter code is K for nights, Argentines is our for riding and historians is h for horses. And so really, it's the presence of these ionized herbal nitrogen atoms or these ionized able nitrogen in the are groups that render these amino acids basic. And so, really, you wanna make this association between positively charged and basic amino acids. And so, in our example, we're gonna talk about the structures of these are groups themselves and our first amino acid is licensing and recall license. Three letter code is just l Y s And again it's one letter code is K and in our pneumonic uh, listen is represented by a night and so appear in the top left corner. We have our night and really license are looks like a night's stored It really looks like a knight sword. So here we have a sword to represent that. And just like with a sword, you try toe poke somebody with the pointy end you can think about are one letter code for licensing And ask yourself how many pointy ends could I try toe poke somebody with with this K here? And so when you count them up there are 1234 pointy ends that you could really try to poke somebody with. You can't really use this point right here because it's kind of blocked off. So there's four pointy ends, and just like the Letter K has four pointy ends, there's going to be a four carbon start to the chain of license our group. And so let's go ahead and draw that in so we can draw on our first carbon. So ch two, our second siege to third and fourth Perfect. So now we have a four carbon start to our chain now the last part to remember is that at the very end of the sword, at the very tip of the sword, there's going to be in amino group. So there's an amino group at the very end of the sword so we can draw in our amino group, NH. And it's actually gonna be in NH three because it's gonna be positively charged and really again. It's the presence of thes nitrogen in the are groups that make them basic and positively charged. All right, so our next one is Argentine and actually, what we're gonna do is we're gonna skip Argentine. We're gonna do history in first and then once we're done with, his sitting will go back and we'll finish Argentine. So let's jump on over to history. So recall hitting three letter code is just h i s. And it's one letter code is H and our pneumonic the H stands for a horse. And so up here in the top, right, we have our horse. And really, all history is it's Alan s. So it's our leader aligning with ah five member ID ring branching off of it. So let's go ahead and draw that in right here. So we've got Alan. So it's gonna be C H. And we know the hydrogen zehr gonna change. It's gonna end up being, too. And then there's a five member dring branching off. So let's draw that end. So we've got one side to side three side, four side, five side. Perfect. There's Allan E with our five member drink. So the next part is to remember, history means one letter code. So histamines one letter code is an H. And just like the letter H has two parallel lines. So here's one. And here's the other parallel line. Just like the H has two parallel lines. The ring in history is our group is gonna have to double bonds and to nitrogen atoms. And so the next thing to remember is that just like the h in history in in our pneumonic stands for a horse, Really, uh, historians are chain or our group looks like a sideways horse. It really does. And so here's the way that it works. First, you draw in this double bond, these air the back legs, these are the front legs of the horse, and then you can put in our nitrogen right here, which would be like the neck of the horse. And so, if you can imagine drawing a sideways horse over here, So let's draw our body of a horse. Here are back legs. Here are front legs and then here's our head or our neck of the horse. And then you can even draw a little tail here with the hydrogen so we could do the same over here, drawing our little tail in the back of we wanted to with the hydrogen. And really, it's the neck of the horse that's going to be positively charged. So you can imagine the H appears like the head. And it's this neck, the nitrogen here that's gonna be positively charged. So what we could do is is draw in our extra h here and make this next year positively charged. And so the last step is just to remember that the horse here is actually not stepping on the second nitrogen atoms. So at this point, we have to double bonds, which is great, and we only have one nitrogen. So we know we're gonna need a second nitrogen and so to figure out where it goes, we just remember that the second nitrogen is not stepping on, uh, the other nitrogen Adam. And so that means that if we had the nitrogen at this position, the horse would be stepping on it so it can't go there. If we have it here in the the horse would also be stepping on it. So I can't go there. And the nitrogen is not gonna be in the tail. So that means that the only place the nitrogen could go is in this position here, and then we just fill in our extra hydrogen and that's it. That's the structure of history ing. So if you can remember these memory tools, hopefully that will help you remember the structure of history in our group. So now that we're done with history and we're gonna go back and we're going to complete Argentine and so Argentines, three letter code is gonna be a r G. And it's one letter code is just gonna be our for Argentina. And remember that the R and R pneumonic stands for writing and the writing is or the Argentines are group. It's kind of a mixture of the sword or listens. Our group and the horse or history into our group. It's like a mixture of the two. It's got a little bit of features of both, and so that's what we can put in here. That the our group for Argentines are. Group has a mixture of features of a sword and a horse. And so, because it has the features of the sword, we can think about those pointy ends that you could try to poke somebody with, whether it's one letter code. So if we were to draw on our here, you would see that there's really only three pointy ends that you could try to poke somebody with. You could try to poke somebody with this point in this point in or this point in, and you can't really use this one because it's kind of blocked off. So there's only three pointy ends, and just like there's three pointy ends in the are, there's going to be a three carbon start to the chain. So let's go ahead and drawing are three carbon start. So we got our CH two ch two and ch two perfect. So now we've got our three carbon start. The next part is to remember that, just like there are three pointy ends on the are, there's also going to be a triangular, so a triangle has three sides to it. There's gonna be a triangular nitrogen structure at the bottom of our sport here, and that triangular nitrogen structure kinda has similarities to like a horse in A in a way. And so here's the way that the triangular nitrogen structure works. First you draw in the nitrogen. Then there's a carbon, and then there's another nitrogen. And then there's a double bonnet up here to another nitrogen. And so you can see here how we have a triangular nitrogen structure. So it kind of goes like that. So there's are triangular nitrogen structure. And so what you'll see is that all you need to do is fill in the hydrogen is at this point. So, uh, this one's going to have to our one hydrogen. This one is going to have to hydrogen. And then this one up here, the one that's what the double bond is actually going to have to hydrogen isas. Well, it's gonna have NH two, and this is the one that is going to be positively charged the one that has the double bomb. And so you can kind of imagine that if you wanna have a horse. So this is how the horse comes into play. If you have a horse and then you would have a guy, let's say the guys riding the sideways horse, he's gonna be up here. His two legs would kind of straddle down and be on top of the horse. And so that's what I think about when I see this double bonds here thes two double bonds or like the guy's legs straddling the horse riding the horse, and so that can help you remember. So are for riding has that features of the sword. But it's also got this triangular nitrogen structure at the bottom that somewhat resembles, ah, person writing. Ah, horse. And so this is it for Argentine structure. And again we'll be able to utilize all of these memory tools and our practice problems. So I'll see you guys in those videos

