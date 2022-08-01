Mixed Inhibition

So now that we know that mixed inhibitors can either increase or decrease the apparent K M. But they always decrease the apparent V Max in this video, we're going to talk about the effects that mixed inhibitors have on the McHale is meant and plot and so recall from our previous lesson videos that mixed inhibitors have mixed enzyme binding. And that's because mixed inhibitors can either bind to the free enzyme. Or they could bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And because they could do either of these bindings, it's Alfa and Alfa Prime that will both measure its degree of inhibition. Now the Alfa Prime is always going to lead to the decrease of the apparent V max. And so you can see here that the apparent V max is just defined as this ratio of the V Max uhh divided by Alfa Prime. Now it's actually the ratio of Alfa Toe Alfa Prime that's actually going thio either lead to the increase or to the decrease of the apparent K M. And so you can see here, this is how the apparent came is defined. It's defined as Alfa Times, K M over Alfa Prime and So as we discussed in our previous lesson video, the greater the degree of inhibition to the free enzyme relative to the enzyme substrate complex essentially, of Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime. That means that the apparent K M is going to be increased. Whereas if the reverse is true, if Alfa is less than Alfa Prime, then that means that the apparent K M will be decreased. Now, If it turns out that Alfa is exactly equal toe Alfa prime, then that means that the apparent cam is not going to be changed at all. And at that point, the inhibitor is referred to as a non competitive inhibitor. But we're going to talk more about noncompetitive inhibitors a little bit later in our course in a different video. For now, let's take a look at our image down below of these meticulous meant and plots. Now notice over here in the presence of a mixed inhibitor, the McHale is meant. An equation changes as so where the V max is substituted with the apparent V max, which is V Max over Alfa Prime, and the K M is substituted with the apparent km, which is this ratio of Alfa over Alfa Prime Times, K M Now, over here on the right, What we can see is that all enzyme inhibitors, regardless of what type of enzyme inhibitor they are, they're all going to decrease the initial reaction velocity. And so it's clear here that in the presence of these inhibitors here these mixed inhibitors which are the colored, uh, curves here it's clear that the initial reaction velocity is being decreased. And, uh, we also know that, uh, mixed inhibitors always decrease the apparent V max. And so it's very clear that the V Max for these, um, enzymes in the presence of mix inhibitors is clearly decreased. Whereas if we compared to the curve here in the absence of inhibitor, it has a much higher V. Max now also noticed that we have these two curves here. And this curve here in pink is when Alfa is less than Alfa prime. And this curve here in green is when Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime. And so, as we mentioned up above, when Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime, the apparent K M is increased. And so, looking at this green curve right here, looking at the K M noticed that it's actually being increased, uh, in comparison to the black km here in the absence of inhibitor. And so because the K M is being increased, we know that it's true that Alfa will be greater than Alfa Prime for that inhibitor, whereas with this pink curve here, where Alfa is less, an Alfa Prime noticed that there's actually a decrease thio the k m here with respect to the absence of inhibitor. And so, uh, this here concludes our lesson on how mixed inhibitors can affect Mikhail's mention plots and and our next lesson video. We'll talk about how mixed inhibitors affect the line Weaver Burke plot, so I'll see you guys there.

