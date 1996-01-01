Mixed Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about the effects that mixed inhibitors have on enzymes. And so it turns out that mix inhibitors may either increase or decrease the apparent K M. And so there are some mix inhibitors that will increase the apparent cam, and there are other mix inhibitors that will decrease the apparent cam. And so later in this video, we'll talk about the exact factors that determine whether a mix inhibitor will either increase or decrease the apparent K M. But all mix inhibitors will always decrease the apparent the mass. And so the real question is exactly how and why is it that mixed inhibitors have these particular effects on an enzyme? And in order to understand that, let's take a look down below at our analogy in this image and notice that we're using the same exact Scooby Doo analogy here for our enzyme catalyzed reaction where he goes and makes a poop on the floor. And so also notice that we're using shaggy here to represent the mixed inhibitor. And that's because we know that shaggy is not very competitive, and that reminds us that mixed inhibitors do not compete with the substrate for binding. Now. One thing that's different between these mixed inhibitors and the uncompetitive inhibitors is that Shaggy here actually has mixed emotions and so notice that Shaggy has the upset emotion with Scoop because he's pooping on his living room couch. And so shaggy here. Onley cares about Scooby when he's bound to that bone. But the shaggy with the mixed emotion over here, uh, he actually loves Scooby Doo so so much that he will actually bind to Scooby Doo even when Scooby is not bound to the bone. And so you can see that when Shaggy binds to the free enzyme version of Scooby, Shaggy will go and give scoop this big old hug. But again, Shaggy is not competitive at all, so he's not going to compete with the substrate in the substrate. Can still bind to the enzyme, could still bind to Scooby. But when it does bind to Scooby, Shaggy is gonna be right there to make sure that Scooby doesn't eat that bone because otherwise he's gonna have to clean up a big old mess. And so, uh, notice that the mix inhibitor combined to either the free enzyme or the mix inhibitor could bind to the enzyme substrate complex. And regardless of which one it binds to whenever the inhibitor is bound to the enzyme. Whether it's in the EI complex or the ES I complex, it's going to prevent the reaction from occurring and prevent Scooby from pooping. And so now that we understand our analogy a little bit better, let's go up to our text and again revisit exactly how and why it is that mix inhibitors have these particular effects. And so first, we're going to look at the effect on the apparent K M. And so it turns out that it's low shot liaise principle that's actually responsible for whether or not the can will increase or decrease. And what is actually going to influence this lush Italy's principal reaction shift is the magnitude of the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme Alfa as well as the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, Alfa Prime and so Alfa and Alfa Prime are going to be what dictates the reaction shift of this particular equilibrium right here. And so, if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime than this, equilibrium is going to shift to the left in this direction this way. And so if the reverse is true of Alfa is less than Alfa Prime, then this equilibrium right here is going to shift to the right. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we have less shot, liaise French flag here, and notice that we have that if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime, the reaction is going to shift to the right, uh, in this direction. And so notice over here with this, uh, emotion of Shaggy, where he loves Scooby, do we have the Alfa symbol, which is the degree of inhibition on the free enzyme? And so if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime over here, which is the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex, then that means that it's the free enzyme that's going to be inhibited mawr. And so that means that the free ends I'm here is going to be decreased. And when the free enzyme is decreased, this equilibrium right here, in order to compensate for the decrease, is going to shift to the left. And so when it shifts to the left, the enzyme substrate complex is going to break down. And when it breaks down the it's gonna make it appear as if the enzyme has a lowered affinity for the substrate. And a lower affinity corresponds with an increased K m. And so when Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime, uh, this corresponds with an increased que en and, of course, the opposite. Over here, when Alfa is less than Alfa Prime, that's going to correspond with a decreased K m. And so if we take a look down below, if Alfa Prime is greater, that means that it's the enzyme substrate complex that will be affected the most. And so the concentration of enzyme substrate complex is going to decrease. And this equilibrium right here, in order to compensate for that decrease is going to shift to the right. And when it shifts to the right, the enzyme substrate complex here is going to form, and that's going to make it appear as if the enzyme has a strong affinity for the substrate, and a strong affinity corresponds with a decreased K m. Just like what we mentioned over here. Now, how is it that you could remember that, uh, these effects here, um caused by the Alfa Alfa prime are going thio increase or decrease the K M Well, in order to remember that we can use this memory tool. So when it comes to mixed inhibition, one of the unique letters of mixed is actually this X here. And so if we rewrite mix, we can actually see that we can use this X on make it look like a greater than or a less than symbol. And so notice that that's exactly what we have right here. Um the X and the mix being a greater than and less than symbol. And so the i n the mix represents an increase, and the D here in the mix represents a decrease, and this is specifically referring to the K M. And so, of course, we're always going to think about Alfa before we think about Alfa Prime. And so if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime, if Alfa is greater than Alfa Prime like what this box says, then what we're going to get is an increase in the K M. Whereas if Alfa is less than Alfa Prime, like what we see over here than what we're going to get is a decrease in the K M. And so hopefully by using that little memory till that'll help you guys memorize whether or not the K M will be increased or decreased. And so now that we understand a bit better. Exactly, Um, how the K M can either be increased or decreased. Let's move on to the fact that the apparent V max is always decreased. Well, we know that this is actually going to turn out, uh, to be related to the fact that mixed inhibitors are not competitive. And so because mixed inhibitors are not competitive, they cannot compete with the substrate. And that means that it's not possible for the substrate to out compete the mixed inhibitor. And so, since the substrate cannot out compete the mixed inhibitor the effects of the mix inhibitor are not going to be reversed. Uh, even if we increase the substrate concentration to saturating levels and so that decrease in the initial reaction velocity that we know accompanies all enzyme inhibitors is not going to be reversed. And so that's going to correspond with the V Max also being decreased. And of course, since mix inhibitors decrease, the apparent V max. That also means that the catalytic constant or the cake cat or the turnover number is also going to be decreased. And so if we take a look down below at our image right here, notice that we're saying that the catalytic constant, or the cake cat or the turnover number and the presence of mixed inhibitors will be decreased. And that's because the V max is also decreased, whereas the total enzyme concentration stays the same. And so also recall that the reason that the V Max is decreases because if the substrate can't compete, which with mixed inhibitors we know that's the case, then if the substrate can't compete, it can't keep the same V max, so it's going to be decreased. And again, the Onley uh, reversible inhibitor that allows the V Max to stay the same is the competitive inhibitor where s can compete. And so this year concludes our introduction to the effects of mixed inhibitors. And in our next lesson video, we'll talk about how mixed inhibitors affect the McHale is mention plot. So I'll see you guys in that video

