Mixed Inhibition

in this video, we're going to talk about how mixed inhibitors affect line. Weaver Berg plots and so recall that way. Back in some of our older lesson videos, we talked about shifting line. We Verburg plots and the skills that we developed in those older lesson videos are actually going to be very useful here in this lesson. And so if you don't remember much about shifting line, we Verburg plots. Make sure to go back and check out those older lesson videos before you actually continue here. Now, that being said, recall from our last lesson video, we said that mixed enzyme inhibitors will always decrease the apparent V max, but they can either increase or decrease the apparent K M, depending on the values of the degree of inhibitions on the free enzyme Alfa and the degree of inhibition on the enzyme substrate complex. Alfa Prime. And so what this means is that mixed enzyme inhibitors can actually change the slope of the line on the line Weaver Burke plot, which is this ratio of km over V max in multiple ways. And so we know that ends mixed enzyme inhibitors air going to decrease the V max. But the K M can either be increased or decreased and not necessarily proportional to the decrease with the V max. And so what this means is that it's possible for mixed inhibitors to increase the slope. But they could also decrease the slope again, depending on the values of Alfa and Alfa Prime. And so, of course, since mixed enzyme inhibitors always decrease the apparent V max, this means that the reciprocal of the apparent V max, which is the why intercept, is always going to be increased. But of course, since the apparent cam can either increase or decrease, this means that the X intercept with negative reciprocal of the camp will either be decreased or increased. And so we take a look at our image down below notice. Over here on the left hand side, what we have is how the line we were Burke equation changes in the presence of mixed inhibitors, and essentially all we need to do is take the reciprocal off the meticulous meant in equation in the presence of mixed inhibitors. And this is what we end up getting. And so over here on the right, in our McHale is in our line. Weaver Burke plot Notice that this black line right here corresponds with the enzyme catalyzed reaction in the absence of inhibitor, so minus concentration of inhibitor. And so if we were to draw in the lines for a mixed inhibitor well, we know that mixed enzyme inhibitors are always going to decrease the V max and decreasing the V max leads to an increase in the Y intercept. And so we know that the Y intercept is going to increase and get further away from our zero marker, which is the Infinity marker. And that means that really, even though the Y intercept is increasing, the V max is decreasing, and so we can go ahead and plot a point up here. So let's put our point here. So that will be the new Y intercept. And then when it comes to the K M, it can either increase or it can decrease. And so that means, of course, that the X intercept will either decrease or increase. And so if the X intercept goes in this direction here, that means that it's getting closer to the zero Infinity marker. And of course, because it's closer to the zero infinity marker. That means that when it goes in this direction, the K M. Itself is actually being increased. And so here's one potential possibility for a mixed inhibitor could look something along this line. So this would be, uh, one possible mixed inhibitor here. Now, the other possibility for the mix inhibitor would be if the k, uh, if the K M. Was instead of being increased, it was being decreased in the opposite direction, getting further away from the zero infinity marker. And so we could put a point over here to represent that, and we could go ahead and say that if it had the same decrease in V Max, it would be there. And so here is another possibility for the, uh, mixed inhibitor and so you can see how the mix inhibitor can actually change the slope. Uh, in multiple ways, it can either increase the slope, but it could also potentially decrease the slope. So you could imagine another situation if we were to draw a red line here where the V Max has only decreased to this point and the K M is decreased to this point. And so you get a line something like this, and that would be a decrease in the slope and another possibility for a mixed inhibitor. So there's a lot of possibilities when it comes thio mix inhibitors and how the effect line Weaver Burke plots. But the main point here is that the KMT's can either increase or they can decrease. But the V Max is always going to decrease. And so this here concludes our lesson to how mix inhibitors can affect line Weaver Burke plots, and we'll be able to get some practice moving forward in our next couple of videos videos, so I'll see you guys there.

